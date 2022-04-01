It will cost islanders more to post a letter in Guernsey after the island's postal service announced a raft of price rises.

Starting from today (4 April):

The cost of a Bailiwick letter will rise from 50p to 52p.

The price of a UK letter will rise from 73p to 79p.

The price of a letter to Europe will rise by 10p to £1.10

The price of a letter to the rest of the world will rise by 15p to £1.35.

The rise is due to an increase in charges Guernsey Post has to pay to other postal administrations, and above inflation increases in sea and air transport costs.

Boley Smillie, Guernsey Post Chief Executive said: "The scale of the increases recently announced by Royal Mail and the same for the charges which we are indirectly required to pay to other postal administrations around the world are far greater this year than we have ever experienced before. Consequently, and regrettably, we have been left with very little choice than to pass on most of the increase to our customers. All of the additional revenue generated by these tariff changes for mail destined outside of the Bailiwick will flow through to pay for the increase in the charges applied to Guernsey Post."

"Based on customer feedback we have managed to freeze a number of prices such as Large Parcels to all destinations and some international Large Letters. Like every other postal administration Guernsey Post's core Letter and Large Letter business continues to decline and it is only in part offset by the growth in parcel volumes. In addition to the increases applied by other postal administrations we have also experienced above inflation increases in sea and air transport costs, much of which we are absorbing".

More information on the changes can be found here.