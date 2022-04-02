Play video

Campaigner Julie-Anne Uggla calls on politicians to open up the islands to refugees

A campaigner in Alderney wants local governments to think of "humanity" when discussing plans to welcome refugees into the Bailiwicks.

It comes days after Guernsey States members narrowly voted against an open door policy that would have allowed anyone fleeing a conflict into the Bailiwick.

However, they are still considering offering homes to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

But Julie-Anne Uggla does not believe this is enough.

She explained: "When you see a population of people that are labelled as refugees because they're displaced and they need help, then my interest is in being human and I would hope that someone else would do the same for me.

"It would be nice that we could open up our islands at this particular moment and not bring politics into it. Just bring humanity into it."

Julie-Anne explained islanders feel shared empathy towards refugees fleeing conflict due to the island's past.

"I think Alderney is a place that offers compassion, it offers hope.

"It's a place that has already been victimised itself by war and therefore I think it has a much better understanding of a lot of other places in the world about how important it is to give a helping hand."

Julie-Anne Uggla, campaigner

She added: "I hoped that they would've used the rest of the world and the rest of Europe as a bench mark to see that everybody else is lending the support that is very much needed to give people a home in a time of crises.

"We all live on islands, so we all came from somewhere and it would be nice if we could open up our islands at this particular moment and not bring politics into it, just bring humanity into it."

Islanders across the Bailiwicks have come together to fundraise and support Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Volunteers in Alderney sent dozens of boxes of supplies to help those affected by the war.

179 parcels containing essential items such as baby formula, bandages and medical kit were put together by the team at Alderney Age Concern with help from other island residents.

People in Jersey have been getting creative to help Ukraine and have so far raised £500,000 for the Bailiff's Appeal.

Some have been washing cars whilst others have been running 100 miles to raise money.

Meanwhile islanders in Guernsey have dug out their knitting needles and created more than 500 pieces of baby clothing, which has been sent to Europe to help new mothers and babies.

Lilita Kruze, fundraiser

One fish and chip shop is opening on a Sunday for the first time - with all proceeds including the staff's wages going towards aid efforts.

Ieva Steimane, Beeton's Fish and Chip Shop

Ieva said: "We just wanted to raise money to help them because they are obviously in a really bad situation at the moment and we thought by doing something good we can encourage also others to do something good."