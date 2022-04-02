Alderney could drop its voting age to 16

Alderney could lower its legal voting age to 16.

Islanders currently have to be 18 or older to vote in elections.

The Policy and Finance Committee want to update the law to allow younger people to play their part in choosing the politicians that represent them.

The amendment is set to be debated in the States later this month.

If passed, a team of officers will help promote voting to the island's teenagers aged 16 and over.

Deputy Chair of Alderney's Policy and Finance Committee Ian Carter said: "The States has long held an ambition to include younger people in the election process but it has stalled on two occasions.

"This is long overdue and there is no reason for further delay. We hope we will soon be encouraging 16-18s to take part in the island's elections."