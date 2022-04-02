Victorian Walled Garden in Guernsey reopens for the summer season

Play video

The Victorian Walled Garden at Sausmarez Park in Guernsey has reopened for the summer season with plans to grow a wider variety of quirky vegetables over the coming months.

The garden is home to several different foodstuffs, including a multi-rooted parsnip called Skirrett and walking onions - very "quirky" vegetables in the eyes of head gardener Jill Tetlaw.

He said: “It gives a different dimension to the garden, but we've researched them so they're all within the Victorian period that we profess to grow to.”

Jill Tetlaw, Head Gardener Credit: ITV Channel

The Walled Garden has been carefully restored by Guernsey's Botanical Trust.

This year should see the Gate House completed at the garden's entrance which will provide volunteers with a crew room, as well as a dedicated shop and classroom facility.

Andrew Thompson, Director of the Guernsey Botanical Trust, said: “The aim of the learning centre is to be a multi-functional area whereby we can conduct teaching or use it as an exhibition area.

“We have a toilet block on site, so we can also use it for corporate events and things like that, so it really does give a lot of scope for supporting the work of the charity."

The whole project will cost in the region of £400,000 and fundraising is ongoing to reach the target.

A number of open days and plant sales are planned for the summer months to help boost the total.

The President of Guernsey's Botanical Trust Raymond Evison says the Garden is a living museum.

Raymond Evison, President of the Guernsey Botanical Trust Credit: ITV Channel

He explained: “We have over 300 different plant varieties, fruits, vegetables and everything here. We are looking forward to sharing our kitchen garden with as many people as possible, particularly children."

Raymond thinks the garden is a great tool to teach children how plants grow and where our food comes from.

He added: "We’ve been able to develop a very good educational programme here and I think nearly all of the primary schools in Guernsey have come to the garden to learn how to sow seeds and grow things and they have great fun doing it.”