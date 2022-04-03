Dessie Burke has won the 2022 Guernsey Marathon.

The Irish runner from Sligo beat hundreds of other competitors from across Europe to cross the line in just over two hours and 40 minutes.

There were joint female winners with Tamsin Stevens and Alicia Munro holding hands as they finished the 26.2 mile race in three hours and 36 minutes.

With Covid restrictions lifted the race returned to its usual spring date after last year's event was postponed until October due to the pandemic.

The easing of travel and testing rules also saw a number of runners come over to compete from other countries.