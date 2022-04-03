Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Josh Wilde

After nearly two decades teaching in Jersey, Vicky Pallot has decided to leave her job and spend £12,000 on a school bus.

The former Samarès School Deputy Head is now renovating the coach with the help of friend Bradley O'Malley, who has previous experience having converted a campervan during lockdown.

They hope to make the bus into a mobile wellbeing service for young people and their families, providing proactive support at a time and a place that suits them.

Vicky explained: "I think it's important because I wanted to be able to reach children across the island.

"I've also noticed in the past two years especially that needs have been raised in terms of support, wellbeing and anxiety.

"I am somebody who likes to be proactive and I have spent the last two and a half years designing proactive programmes to support children and families, and now I'm ready to have those programmes delivered."

To get the project off the ground there are now looking for somewhere more permanent to park with access to electricity.

To fulfill Vicky's plan of running a seven-day service 50 weeks a year they will also need to find sponsorship to help cover the cost, which could be up to £70,000 a year.

If it gets the funding it needs, the bus could welcome its first families by the middle of May.