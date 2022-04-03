An exhibition recreating more than 30 of the world's iconic buildings has opened at Guernsey's Museum.

Artist Warren Elsmore built the well-known landmarks out of Lego bricks, including a 180,000-piece model of London's St Pancras Station.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Visitors will be able to watch a video explaining how the team made their designs and then have a go themselves.

Jo Dowding from Guernsey Museum said: “We are really excited to share these fantastic models with our visitors.

We hope that it will inspire people to build their own creations and celebrate iconic buildings in Guernsey.”

The exhibition is open until Sunday 3 July at Guernsey Museum.