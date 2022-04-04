101-year-old Jersey man walking a hundred steps a day for Ukraine appeal

Play Brightcove video

Bob Le Sueur speaks to ITV Channel TV

A 101-year-old man from Jersey is walking 100 steps a day to raise money to help Ukrainian refugees.

Bob Le Sueur will be walking throughout the month of April.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, he said: "I have a lodger who has fitted a device on which records the number of steps so there can't be any cheating.

I want to use the time I have left to do some good to help other people."

Bob is even older than Captain Sir Tom Moore who famously raised over £33 million for NHS Charities by walking up and down his garden during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was previously awarded an MBE in recognition of his efforts to help Russian prisoners in Jersey during the Nazi Occupation.

You can keep up-to-date with his progress on Twitter.