Cruise ship to dock in Jersey for first time in over two years

A cruise ship will be docking in Jersey today (Tuesday 5 April) for first time in over two years.

The MS Hamburg, a 15,000-ton ship, can carry up to 420 passengers with a crew of 170 people.

It will be stopping in St Aubin's Bay at about 7.30am until lunchtime.

About 200 visitors will be visiting the island whilst the ship is docked with some enjoying tours of the east and west coasts.

The ship has spent a month cruising the Canary Islands, Azores and Portugal.