Former Bailiff to help promote and revitalise Guernésiais

The former Bailiff of Guernsey has been appointed to help promote and revitalise Guernésiais (Guernsey French).

Sir Richard Collas is the chairman of the Guernsey Language Commission which hopes to develop and promote the use of Guernésiais in the island.

Examples of the language include "Oy-ous! Dvis-ous l'Guernésiais?" which means do you speak Guernsey French?".

Anybody who wants to learn more about the Commission can go to an open evening on 28 April at 7pm at Les Beaucamps High School.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, which acts as the link between government and the Commission, said: "The Committee is thrilled that the new Guernsey Language Commission is now in a position to really start to increase the profile of Guernésiais and help people understand what a unique and special part of our island heritage it is.

"Sir Richard Collas is excited about the prospect of the Commission bringing together the vast amount of knowledge that exists around our native language to garner support for the long term.

"We are grateful that he is able to bring his talents and energy to lead the Commission through its early days."

Sir Richard Collas, inaugural chair of the Language Commission, added: "We have a wonderful opportunity to promote and raise awareness of our language which is such an important part of our unique island culture.

"We have a heritage of which we can be proud and we owe it to our forefathers and to future generations to preserve and promote it.

"I urge everyone who is interested to seize the occasion by coming forward with their ideas and offers to help."