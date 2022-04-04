Jersey beach forced to close for second time as seal returns

A Jersey beach that was closed over the weekend has been cordoned off for a second time to allow a seal to shed its fur in peace.

The animal was first spotted at Greve de Lecq in St Ouen on Thursday evening (31 March) and was seen returning to the sea on Saturday, with many believing that was the end of the matter.

However, the seal appears to have returned this morning (4 April), promoting a fresh cordon.

Experts previously said the seal was seeking land for its annual moult and they had to close the beach for its safety.

They said: "He is a very large male grey seal and he is going through the annual moulting stage that all our local seals will also be doing.

However, with the rough weather and high tides he has chosen to do this on a very public beach. Although he looks like he is not doing a lot, his body is actually working really hard for his annual moult and whilst he goes through this process, he is also not feeding an awful lot."

So he is grumpy, hungry and tired. He seems to have left the beach. He was last seen at 11am on Saturday and has not been seen since. However, it has been low tide so we will not be surprised if he has been sleeping close by and comes back in on the next high tide."

"A seal on a Jersey beach is a novelty unlike the UK where it happens everyday. Social media and novelty then invites people from all over the island to come and have a look. All fair, until until something awful happens."