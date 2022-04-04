Jersey children's safeguarding lead quits

The person responsible for children's safeguarding in Jersey has resigned.

Mark Owers' decision comes just days after Greenfields children's home was heavily criticised by inspectors who identified seven regulation breaches.

The main issues centred around staffing and a lack of training.

A Government of Jersey spokesperson said: "Mark Owers has made a decision to leave his post as the Director of Safeguarding and Care in Children's Social Care.

"In a statement to colleagues today, Mark said: 'I have absolutely loved working for the service and I am proud of our many achievements together.

It has been a real honour leading such a dedicated and committed group that care so deeply for the islands most vulnerable children and young people.'"