Jersey doctor warns 'patients will die' unless new hospital is built

Video report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley

A doctor is warning that "people will die" unless a new hospital is built in Jersey.

That is despite plans for one being criticised by the planning authority, who say the proposed design "fails to conserve, protect or contribute positively to the landscape and wider setting of the proposed site."

The government is suggesting spending £800m on building the new hospital at Overdale in St Helier.

Chief Nurse Rose Naylor said there was an urgent need, telling ITV News: "We have rain coming through ceilings, we have problems with the roof, problems with the drainage.

"All of this is in an environment where staff should be focused primarily on meeting the needs of patients and our staff make enormous allowances for the challenge the physical environment places them under every single day."

However, critics are most concerned about the proposed location for the new hospital building.

Peter Funk who set up a pressure group to scrutinise plans for the new hospital said: "We have the wrong hospital in the wrong place for the wrong amount of money. We absolutely agree we need a new hospital, but not at Overdale."

Planners add that the application "has harms so great, they outweigh even the very significant benefits by the proposals."

However, one doctor has warned "more people's health will suffer" and "more people will die from not having the efficient infrastructure that the people of Jersey deserve".