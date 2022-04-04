Jersey Police warning people to lock cars following thefts

Jersey Police is warning people to lock their cars following a spate of thefts last year.

The force received 86 reports of theft linked to vehicles in 2021 including valuables stolen from inside.

In some cases, the cars were stolen too.

Community Officer for St Helier, PC Alex Guelpa, said: "Jersey is generally a safe place to live and we have probably all at some point left the car unlocked while we parked it somewhere.

"Although, we are lucky that statistics for these sort of crimes in Jersey is relatively low compared to towns and cities in the UK, it's always best not to be complacent and to remove any temptation for opportunist criminals.

"We'll be putting up some colourful posters in some of the public car parks as a friendly reminder to lock your car, take your keys with you and to hide any valuables you may have left in your car."