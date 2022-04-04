Prison sentence for man who got into woman's bed while she slept in Jersey

A man in Jersey has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison after a woman woke up to find an almost complete stranger naked and lying in her bed.

22-year-old Raul Freitas was found guilty of sexual touching without consent and illegal entry with intent to commit a crime. He's also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

The court heard it was "a terrifying ordeal" for the victim that had "devastating impacts" and was a "particularly serious and nasty offence."

It happened last July when the woman woke up in the early hours of the morning in her own bed to find Raul Freitas grabbing at her and trying to kiss her neck. She then saw he was naked and realised it was a man she had met very briefly the night before. The victim told him to leave her home and called the police. She was then taken to the sexual assault referral centre.

A clinical psychologist said the event has caused the victim extreme psychological harm.

Raul Freitas' fingerprints were found on the kitchen window which is how he is said to have gained access to the property.

Freitas admitted he was drunk and under the influence of drugs but said the victim's story of sexual assaults was all lies. The judge said he showed "no remorse" for his crimes.

Freitas leaving court in a police van today (4 April) Credit: ITV Channel TV

Mr Freitas was born in Madeira and has been living in Jersey since 2018. The prosecution wanted him to be deported, arguing his offences meant he had a "detrimental presence in the island". He narrowly avoided this due to the fact he has a child living in Jersey. There's also a restraining order against him preventing him from contacting the victim.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Caroline Foord said:

“This experience must have been terrifying for the victim and police are thankful for the courage she has shown throughout the investigation. The States of Jersey Police remain committed to working with key partners and advocacy services such as the SARC at Dewberry House, JAAR and the Jersey Women’s Refuge, to encourage victims of sexual crime to report such incidents.

“We will investigate all sexual offences reported to us and put offenders before the courts. We can assure victims that there are a number of agencies in a position to offer support and guidance, through all stages of the criminal justice process.”