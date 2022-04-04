Work permit delays cause issues for businesses gearing up for summer

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Roisin Gauson

Work permit delays in the Bailiwick of Guernsey are causing issues for businesses gearing up for the summer.

Many hotels and restaurants are getting ready for their busiest time of year with many relying on seasonal staff during the peak summer months.

However, delays in the licensing process are causing issues for some, who have had to delay opening while the paperwork is completed.

The Guernsey Border Agency has confirmed that it is processing a high number of work permit applications.

Public opening hours have also been restricted to help clear the backlog.