British Airways to fly Heathrow to Jersey route for next five years

British Airways has announced it will be running its London Heathrow flights to Jersey for the next five years.

2 million Number of passengers estimated to travel to and from Jersey to Heathrow in next 5 years

The deal has taken around a year in the making, according to the Ports of Jersey.

The airline has operated the Heathrow route to the island since July 2020.

The enhanced connectivity is set to deliver GDP growth of £123 million per year by 2025 and support 1,200 jobs.

Before the pandemic, in 2019 Jersey Airport saw a record consecutive year of growth in airport passenger numbers with 1.76 million people passing through - the highest figure since 1990.

There have been concerns, however, about the BA's operation following a technical glitch that caused long delays for passengers at Heathrow last week.