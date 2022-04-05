Cost of living causing more of Jersey's Portuguese community to leave the island

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Emma Volney

There is an increase in the number of people from the Portuguese community leaving Jersey due to the rise in the cost of living.

Jersey's Portuguese community has been growing at an exponential rate for many years, enriching the community with hospitality and tradesmanship.

Portuguese workers started arriving in Jersey in the 1970s.

Around 6,000 The number of Portuguese people living in Jersey

7,000 The number of Portuguese people living in Jersey 10 years ago

St Helier no. 2 Deputy Carina Alves says the increase in prices is making it impossible for people to stay.

"Traditionally it's always been the older generations who have ended up moving back to Madeira and Portugal. I'm now hearing it's people around my age and second generation born here who are looking at things like the cost of childcare."

Eduarda Da Rocha's father brought her to Jersey 15 years ago. But she now has four children of her own and does not want them to grow up in a small house.

"Here you have very limited options. I only have my father here and two sisters, but everyone else is there. I want my kids to have that. To meet the family, know the family and grow up in that culture.

"Financially speaking as well, over here we are lucky enough to have suitable accommodation for the family but I don't know how long we're going to be able to keep it."

Eduarda told ITV News Jersey will always have a place in her heart but the time has come to say goodbye to the island she has called home for a decade and a half.