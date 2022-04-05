Hopes to increase use of Jèrriais in Jersey

There are hopes to increase the number of people using Jèrriais (Jersey French) on the island.

The Jèrriais Language Strategy 2022-2025 is being launched and unveiled at Jersey Museum.

The Strategy aims to increase the visibility of Jèrriais and increase the use of it in social and professional situations.

Ben Spink, Head of the Jèrriais Teaching Service, said: "Jèrriais is in the DNA of Jersey.

"It is one of the things that makes our Island a unique and special place to live.

"As such, we will continue to work tirelessly to safeguard our precious language for future generations and this strategy sets out the path we will take in so doing."

Assistant Minister with responsibility for Culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel, added: "Jèrriais is a vital part of our culture and will have an increasingly important role to play as a key component of our Island identity.

"This significant strategy demonstrates that the Government of Jersey is committed to supporting the revitalisation of Jèrriais in the long term."