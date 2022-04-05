Islanders in Jersey who want to make their nautical dreams come true are being encouraged to apply for the 2022 Jersey Clipper Bursary.

The £1,000 cash award can be given to anybody of any age to fulfil their nautical ambitions.

This could be taking a trip on a tall ship, taking part in a water sports competition or even competing in an ocean race.

The award was set up in 2007 and the recent winners, Steve Hayes and Pete Wright, will be rowing 3,000 miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

It is part of the upcoming Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

"Receiving the 2021 Jersey Clipper Bursary stood out as a particular highlight for us as it was clear that the magnitude of our challenge was being recognized and supported by the local community," said Steve, the general manager at the Somerville Hotel.

He added: "With so much equipment required for our event, the bursary will be funding our essential, but hopefully not needed, life raft."

People have until 30 April to send in their applications.

Submissions should be no more than 200 words and emailed to philipjeune@gmail.com.