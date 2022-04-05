Jersey students to take part in 36-mile course to raise money for charity

Jersey students will be taking part in a 36-mile course around the island to raise money for charity.

More than 400 students from De La Salle are hoping to complete the College's Island Walk today (Wednesday 6 April) which has been running since 1960.

The event will see participants cover the 36-mile course along Jersey's coastal roads starting on the Esplanade and finishing at Liberation Square.

This year the school is helping the Silkteen charity, a residential therapeutic programme, which helps young people) and Youthful Minds (who volunteer for Mind Jersey to raise awareness of mental health issues).

Some of the money will go towards school trips too. Any boy who completes the walk under 10 hours and 15 minutes will get an engraved plaque.

They will also get medals for completing 12 miles (bronze), 24 miles (silver) and 36 miles (gold).

A special award will be donated by the Poole family called the 'Challenge for Ben Plaque'.

It is named after their son who died in 2008 while training with the Marines.Islanders are being asked to watch out for walkers on coastal roads up until 9pm.