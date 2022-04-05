Royal visit announced for Channel Islands Liberation celebrations

The Channel Islands are set to welcome the Earl and Countess of Wessex as part of Liberation Day celebrations and to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They will be attending events in Jersey and Guernsey on 9 May, as part of the 77th Anniversary of the end of Occupation during WWI.

They will then travel to Sark for its Liberation Day on 10 May and visit Alderney.

Jersey's Bailiff, Mr Timothy Le Cocq said:

“We will be delighted to welcome The Earl and Countess of Wessex on this 77th anniversary of our Liberation.

“This will be a special year in which we can reconnect with one another after the restrictions of the pandemic. It is also an historic year in that we are celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of her service.

“I very much look forward to the programme of events put on the mark this visit and anniversary.”

Previous visits by Their Royal Highnesses to Guernsey:

July 1987 (as The Prince Edward)

July 2009 (The Earl and Countess of Wessex)

May 2015 (The Countess of Wessex, for the 70 th Anniversary of the Liberation)

September 2016 (The Earl of Wessex)

The Bailiff of Guernsey Mr Richard McMahon commented:

"I am delighted that The Earl and Countess of Wessex will join Islanders in marking this important day for Guernsey. It will be a day of particular importance for those who were evacuated, lived through the Occupation, or were deported.

I am further pleased that Their Royal Highnesses will also be able to help the Bailiwick celebrate the major milestone of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee."

Details of the visits are set to be published.