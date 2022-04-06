Bus fares to rise in Jersey

Bus fares in Jersey are set to rise from next week (11 April).

Cash fares will now cost passengers £2.50 per journey and AvanchiStudent journeys will now cost 95 pence.

The cost of a monthly travel pass has been frozen at £51 for passengers' first month and £47 per month if they top up on line.

New fare prices from Monday 11 April 2022

Cash - £2.40 to £2.50

PAYG - £1.75 to £1.85

Contactless - £2.00 to £2.10

AvanchiStudent – 85p to 95p per journey.

All other fares are frozen.

This is the first time LibertyBus have increased their fares since 2020 and it will be the first time Contactless fares will be increased since it launched in 2018.

The BeachBus service on route 14 and the 28 service to the Jersey War Tunnels will also begin running again.

Route 22 will also return to an hourly service.

Kevin Hart Director for LibertyBus, said: "We thank our valued customers after a very difficult two years and have changed some times on the routes to better reflect the running times so we can be as punctual as possible. It is also great to see our visitors returning to the Island and we have reintroduced services 14 and 28 in readiness for what we hope will be a very busy season.

"Whilst the bus service is not yet at 2019 levels, we have seen continued growth since the pandemic and are now operating at around 80% compared to 2019. Our commuter trade is still very different to that of 2019 and we find some quieter days on the buses where home working now becomes the norm."

LibertyBus have said they will continue to monitor the demand for services and adjust their schedules as needed.