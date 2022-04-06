There will be an end to routine surveillance testing in Guernsey schools when students return after the Easter holidays.

Students and staff are still encouraged to take a lateral flow test if they are symptomatic or if they are the household contact of a positive case.

All students and staff are asked to take a lateral flow test the day before they start school after Easter and another on the morning they return.

Further measures in place in Guernsey's schools after Easter include:

Staff and students will be asked to wear face masks in classrooms for the first week, as well as in communal in secondary and post-16 settings.

Staff in primary schools are expected to wear face coverings indoors where physical distancing between adults is not possible.

Face coverings for students in Years 7 to 13 should be worn on school transport, this includes any transport offsite during the school day.

Guernsey's Education department have also updated the procedure of students sitting GCSE, A-Level and IB exams this summer.

Students will not be asked to take a lateral flow test before each exam.

If a student has symptoms but feels well enough to take an exam, they should take a lateral flow test.

If it is negative, they can sit their exam but are asked to please inform teacher staff.

Students testing positive will not be allowed to attend exams, and support will be available to arrange an alternative.