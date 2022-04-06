Jersey students going to Welsh universities to be charged home fees

Jersey students who are going to Welsh universities from September 2022 will be charged home fees.

It follows a decision made by the Welsh Government.

Many of the universities in Wales already charge Crown Dependency students home fees including students from Jersey.

Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: "This is wonderful news for students and families, as they can now apply to a Welsh university with complete clarity about the fees they'll be charged.

"Because this change applies to Master and PhD degrees, as well as undergraduate degrees, I hope it will enable more Jersey students to reach their potential at all levels."

Students who are applying to study at a Welsh university can apply like normal.

Students can contact Student Finance by phone on (01534) 449450 or by email at studentfinance@gov.je.