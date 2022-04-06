Liberation Day hampers for Guernsey care home residents

Residents of Guernsey's care homes will be sent afternoon tea hampers to enjoy on Liberation Day.

The hampers will will include scones, Guernsey jam and cream, and will be delivered on the morning of Liberation Day arriving in an authentic-looking Red Cross Box with a ration card inside.

The Channel Islands have announced several events to celebrate Liberation Day on 9 May, with celebrations returning for the first time since the pandemic began.

Hampers will also be gifted to Age Concern group meetings during the week leading up to Liberation Day; and more than 100 islanders will be given slices of Guernsey Gauche in a authentic war time box from Meals on Wheels.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "This year we are so pleased to be working with Age Concern and the Meals on Wheels service to make sure that even more of our older residents of Guernsey can enjoy afternoon tea and join in with the celebrations for Liberation Day."