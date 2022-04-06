Proposals to build community swimming pool welcomed by States of Alderney

Proposals to build a community swimming pool and sports hall have been welcomed by the States of Alderney.

The Alderney Sports Foundation (ASF) has been exploring the best way to satisfy the sporting and leisure needs of the community.

The ASF proposes a sports complex in the lower part of the school grounds with community access from the Braye Common and adjacent to the school entrance.

The facility will have a 25m outdoor swimming pool, an 8m indoor heated training pool and a sports hall, if approved, and could cost £5m.

The current pool would be repurposed for educational and community use.

Next, the States of Alderney will select a specialist project manager to take the recommendations and turn them into an investment proposal for the States.

They will work alongside the States of Guernsey where necessary to look at funding and sourcing.