Risks to wildlife raised around Jersey's new hospital site

Video report by ITV Channel's Caroline Lewis

Campaigners have said there are risks to wildlife if Jersey's new hospital is built at Overdale.

The Overdale site is home to a number of protected species, including bats, small mammals and nesting birds.

John Baker is one campaigner who says the current plans would cause significant damage to the environment.

"The damage to the environment that this building, the creation of the highway and doing the damage all the way up from town, is going to do a lot of damage."

Plans also include for 155 trees to be cut down to make room for the project . Organisers have said that more than 700 will eventually be planted once the hospital's complete.

But Mr Baker said it cannot be taken like for like: "We are in a climate emergency now. So to take 155 trees away and to say they're going to be planting all these new trees, but it'll be 30 or 50 years before we are going to see an advantage from that."

The environmental concerns have been raised as part of a week long scrutiny of hospital plans.

Chris McCarthy worked on the construction of Jersey's current hospital and believes the island should be leading the way, putting sustainability as a top priority for the hospital.

"This application is totally inadequate.

"This hospital will be redundant in 30 years. In 30 years time we are talking about zero carbon, so within 20 years of it's life, it'll be redundant and we'll be demolishing it and have to rebuild.

"This hospital building is of the past, it is of nothing of the future. There's no sense of celebration in this, it's like a death wish. It's very very sad"

Public scrutiny of the plans will continue to take place until Friday 8 April.