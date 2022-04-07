Politicians in Alderney have condemned "unfairly critical" comments directed at the island's new ferry operator.

The Salty Blonde Ltd has been picked to take over the Guernsey to Alderney route following a tender process earlier this year.

The States claims there have been "ill-informed and unfairly critical comments" made towards the new operator, which says this last week has been its "worst ever".

Tracey Farquhar-Beck, Group Director for The Salty Blonde Ltd, added: "We put together a proposal for a ferry service from a small operation we already had running.

"This ferry schedule is highly unlikely to make any profit but will offer a service to the island.

"With a subsidy from the States of Alderney, we could lower the ticket price from £50pp to £40pp but even then, with all costs increasing rapidly, it will be tough.

"We are employing four local people, bringing in more tourists and giving Alderney residents another means of transportation to leave the island - a circular economy."

The Guernsey to Alderney route was previously run by The Little Ferry Company. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The States says that - without the application from The Salty Blonde Ltd - there would be no certainty of a regular ferry service to Guernsey this year.

ITV News understands the government subsidy the company will receive to run the service is considerably lower than the amount given to the previous operator.

The Salty Blonde Ltd has reacted to the criticism it has received on social media by cancelling a large community event it was organising for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

In a statement, they said: "This last week has been the worst ever for us, with both us and our fabulous teams across all our businesses taking insults and abuse regarding our partnership with the States of Alderney to operate a ferry service.

"This has now trickled over into our other business activities, with waves of criticism regarding any events we are currently offering/planning."