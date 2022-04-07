Guernsey hospital lifts visitor restrictions

Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital is now allowing patients on certain wards to have more than one visitor.

The decision has been made in response to a drop in Covid-19 cases across the island.

People visiting the hospital are being asked to:

Take a lateral flow test

Not visit if they test positive

Not visit if they have Covid symptoms

Wear a face mask

Hospital Director Dr Peter Rabey said: "We know how difficult any restrictions on visitors to patients in hospital can be and would only ever look to keep such measures in place for as long as they were deemed essential to protect our services.

"We currently have fewer Covid cases in the PEH and the community, and less staff off as a result of the infection, and so are very pleased to be able to lift these measures across the majority of wards.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation on a ward by ward basis.

"We thank anyone impacted by the restrictions on visitors – past or present - for their patience and understanding.

"We also thank the community for continuing to take the simple steps to protect the hospital, by taking LFTs before visiting, staying away if they have any symptoms and wearing a face mask while onsite."