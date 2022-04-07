People in Jersey who want to stand in the upcoming general election are being invited to attend a drop-in session today (7 April).

Representatives from different island industries will be at the St Helier Town Hall to answer questions and discuss the issues that matter most to them.

It is hoped the event will help candidates finalise their views before they publish their manifestos.

Head of Digital and Public Engagement, Jenny O'Brien, said: "Our aim is to connect potential candidates with local organisations to help them be better informed about the broad spectrum of island issues, which we hope will help them prepare their manifestos and be ready to answer questions at the hustings in May - June.

"We're keen to see anyone thinking about standing for election at Thursday's event, you don't have to have publicly declared your intention to stand.

"Some people may still be deciding whether to stand or finding the whole process a bit daunting.

"Hopefully this event will provide people with a better understanding of what is involved and reassurance that help and support is available."

Election day is 22 June. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The event will take place at St Helier Town Hall from 12pm until 2pm and is free for all to attend.