Jersey's lambing season gets underway

Video report by Louisa Britton

Jersey's lambing season is underway with the arrival of some cute, little lambs.

One farm in St Lawrence welcomed two sets of triplets on Wednesday evening.

There are 30 ewes on the farm, most are heavily pregnant and each have their own character.

By the end of the season, it is expected as many as 50 lambs will be born there.

Jenni Liddiard, farmer, said: "Some days you'll go two or three days without any lambs, some days you might have five lambing at the same time.

"It's very exciting witnessing any new birth and I absolutely relish that.

"I can't be here every moment because I'm doing these single handedly as I do have to sleep but I find that the ewes don't tend to give birth once I switch the lights off so they tend to leave it until dawn and then I get up at six so if there was a problem I would be here."