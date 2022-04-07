More than half of Jersey's teachers considered leaving their job

Nearly 60% of teachers in Jersey say they have considered leaving their jobs in the last 12 months.

The reasons given were; workload, pressure of the job, and not feeling supported.

The Government of Jersey released the results of the 2021/2022 Teachers' Survey which looked at the impact of the pandemic on schools, staff and students.

The survey has run every two years since 2015, giving teachers and lecturers the chance to share experiences and opinions.

The results show 60% of teachers and 86% of senior staff say Covid-19 has negatively impacted their work/life balance.

80% Of teachers have noticed an increase in stress and anxiety of their pupils.

2 in 5 Teachers reported being verbally abused by a parent.

Meanwhile the same number of teachers say they experienced a threat of physical harm by a pupil.

Jersey's Director of Education, Seán O'Regan says the government is planning how it can better meet the needs of children and parents by making sure they have access to the right services.

"We're getting better at translation of information, of the offering of interpreters, to better help families access the services available to them."

The number of children in Jersey whose first language is not English stands at 26.2%, that is compared to 19% in the UK.

Jersey's government says it investing "very significantly" in supporting multilingual learners and their teachers.

"We've had training events for all teachers working with multilingual learners, we've grown the central team. Every single school will have somebody who can lead this area of work, because what we really want as well as specialist teaching and support, is every teacher to feel the confidence and have skills to teach multilingual learners."