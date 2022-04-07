Plans unveiled for more than 300 new homes at Guernsey's Leale's Yard

Plans have been revealed to redevelop Leale's Yard in Guernsey.

New proposals for the derelict site include building 320 new homes, a new car park and a new shop.

The development would also feature new green spaces, access roads, cycle paths and flood defences.

The plans have been submitted by the Channel Islands Co-operative Society and follow the approval of a planning framework for the brownfield site in June 2020.

Developers hope their plan will help remedy the ongoing housing crisis faced by the island and say the new homes will be available within three years of a planning approval.

Some say the regeneration of the St Sampson site is long overdue, with numerous planning applications for new homes and parking having failed or lapsed.