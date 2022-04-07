Sark to carry out first census in over 50 years

Sark is carrying out its first island wide census in over 50 years.

The island has seen an influx of residents in recent years and has had to set up a committee to look at tax reform. The last census was done in 1971, when there were just 584 people living in the island.

The census will ask islanders basic questions, it will not look at in-depth information about a person.

The island's Census Registrar, Gordon Snell, says it will help with planning for transport, medical and health cover.

"It is something that will allow Chief Pleas to start planning but I would anticipate that in five years time they will be running another census collecting slightly more in depth information once they know which directions they need to go in."