Four athletes added to Jersey's Commonwealth Games Team

Four new athletes have been added to the team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Credit: Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Four athletes have been added to Jersey's Commonwealth Games Team ahead of competition in Birmingham later this summer.

The Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey (CGAJ) has met to review the nominations that had been put forward by local sports governing bodies in the second round of selections.

The athletes are:

  • Emily Bridson - Cycling (women's mountain bike cross)

  • Lisa Mansell - Cycling (women's mountain bike cross)

  • Zachary Saundersis - Athletics (100m and 200m)

  • Katelyn Ridgway - Marathon

Continuum Pathway performance manager, Paul du Feu, said: “These four additions are exciting for everyone working with the pathway athletes. These events are not ones we’ve had many athletes compete in in recent Games.

"We’d like to congratulation Emily, Lisa, Katelyn and Zachary on their selection for the Birmingham Games and look forward to seeing them perform on the international stage proudly representing our Island."

