Islanders encouraged to 'wander' round Jersey to learn new election districts

A walking quiz will begin in Jersey today (11 April) to help islanders become familiar with the new election districts.

Islanders have nine weeks to complete the nine walks from 11 April to 12 June, with the answers and prize winners being announced ahead of Election Day on 22 June.

Each of the nine new electoral constituencies are linked to a series of quiz questions ranging from easy to difficult.

To submit your quiz answers, islanders need to download the 'Goosechase' app and add the 'Game' using a code which can be found on Vote.je. A PDF of the quiz will also be available to download.

Jenny O'Brien, Head of Digital and Public Engagement, said: "We are thrilled to share our brand-new walking quiz - 9 Wanders of Jersey - as a unique, family-fun approach to learning more about what the recent changes to Jersey's electoral system mean for you. "This is the perfect activity to take part in over the Easter holidays and a fantastic opportunity to explore the Island and be in with the chance of winning some great prizes."

A £50 voucher of choice from a local retailer or restaurant will be awarded to each constituency winner and a £100 voucher of choice will go to the winner of all nine constituency quizzes.

Runners-up will win two tickets to one of the monthly Royal Court and States Chamber tours, guided by a Blue-Badge guide.

Islanders can join the quiz individually or as a team, can complete as much or as little of it as they wish, and are encouraged to document their Wander(s) on social media using the hashtag: #9wandersjsy