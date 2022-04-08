Jersey Constable Sadie Le-Sueur Rennard has died

Sadie Le-Sueur Rennard, the Constable of the Jersey Parish of St Saviour, has died in her seventies.

Constable Rennard had served in the role since 2011, playing an integral role in Parish life ever since.

She played an instrumental part in organising the Parish's entries for the annual Battle of Flowers. Outside of her Parish, she remained a popular figure with the island's farming community as a keen cattle farmer herself.

Her performances of Jersey's anthem Beautiful Jersey at the island's Liberation Day celebrations became an event in their own right, with her final rendition coming in 2020.

Outside of politics, Sadie was a keen actor playing the role of the traditional Jersey wife at Hamptonne Country Life Museum.

In paying tribute, the Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq said: "I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news this morning of the unexpected death of Sadie Rennard, Connétable of St Saviour.

"Sadie was a real character, who expressed her thoughts in a forthright way. She was a champion of her parish and of the island and traditional Jersey values in the Assembly and elsewhere. She was a friend to so many and held a special place in islanders’ hearts for her singing of the much-loved essential island song, 'Beautiful Jersey', on many a Liberation Day."

Jersey's Chief Minister, John Le Fondré, added: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sadie Rennard.

"She was an iconic figure not just in the States Assembly and her Parish of St Saviour but across our Island"

“Her deep love for her Parishioners and our Island was clear, as was her passion for Jersey’s heritage and its people."

"She was utterly charming and possessed a keen wit which always brought a smile to those around her. My thoughts are with her loved ones and all her many friends at this sad time.”