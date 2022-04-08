New charity set up in Guernsey to help train Ukrainian bomb disposal teams

A new charity has been setup in Guernsey to help train Ukrainian bomb disposal teams.

The Friends of Ukraine-EOD is calling for donations so it can provide specialised training to explosive ordnance disposal teams in Ukraine.

The charity is working across the Channel Islands, gathering donations via an online fundraising page.

Ben Remfrey, who is a specialist adviser to the charity said "Casualties, physical and mental exhaustion and stress for the men and women involved in EOD work in Ukraine is taking a significant toll on capability. We are hoping the continued generosity of islanders will enable us to continue helping services on the ground to alleviate critical situations."

Some of the initiatives the charity are supporting include: