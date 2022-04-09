Liberate Guernsey launch new survey

Liberate Guernsey will launch a new survey next week (11 April) to understand the needs of the senior community.

The survey, is seeking to identify what the over 65s would like to see happen by looking at the needs which are not being met and to understand what services or provisions are currently missing.

It's hoped that it will allow people express their opinions and thoughts openly.

Ellie Jones, CEO of Liberate said "This survey is very important as it will help us discover what needs changing in Guernsey to improve the lives and wellbeing of our senior population. All responses will be treated with the utmost confidence. We want everyone to feel included in our population and we encourage all those over 65 to complete the survey as we really value your thoughts."

20,000 copies will be distributed across the island from 11 April and you can also complete the survey online here.

The questionnaire closes on 24 June 2022.