Jake and Nelly explain how the team have been preparing for the season

Lifeguards will return to some of Jersey's beaches this weekend (9 April) ahead of the the Easter holidays and the summer season.

The team of 35 have been training for the past two weeks with their pre-season inductions. These inductions include a refresh on essential skills like causality care, fitness testing and water craft operations.

Patrols at Plemont, Greve de Lecq and St Brelade’s Bay begin on Saturday 28 May.

230 Number of incidents dealt with in 2021

262 Number of people aided in 2021

Jake Elms, Jersey's lead lifeguard supervisor said "The return of RNLI lifeguards for the Easter holidays is always a welcome sign and signals that summer is nearly upon us. Our team on Jersey have been working hard to ensure the beaches and lifeguard units are ready and equipped, and our lifeguards are trained to the highest standard."

The team are still advising people when they visit a beach to:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water – don’t allow your family to swim alone.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.

In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard

Deputy Hugh Raymond, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Sport, Tourism and Culture added "I would like to thank the entire RNLI beach lifeguard team for their continued work to keep Islanders safe during the summer season, and I am pleased to welcome them back to Jersey for 2022."