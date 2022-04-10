Genuine Jersey market to return to St Aubin

Genuine Jersey's artisan markets will return in St Aubin from Saturday 23 April.

The market, which will be held monthly, will take place in front of the Parish Hall between 9am and 3pm.

It will provide islanders the opportunity to buy local craft items and produce.

Genuine Jersey Chief Executive John Garton said "Our monthly markets are always a highlight in our Summer calendar. The six markets we have planned this year wouldn’t be possible without the support of Islands’, who have once again worked with us to bring the markets to life."

The scheduled dates for the market are: