'50 things to do before you're five' app launched in Jersey

Jersey's government has launched a new app for children under five as part of their Covid-19 recovery plans.

The app 'The 50 things to do before you're five' has been created in partnership with The Best Start Partnership and the Childcare and Early Years team, at the Department for Children, Young People, Education and Skills (CYPES).

The aim of the app is to build parental confidence in understanding that what you do with your children can make the biggest difference in their early development.

The government hopes the app will help to support families and children to develop positive health and wellbeing habits in the early years and prepare children for future learning.

Jersey's Children and Education Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: "A survey by the Best Start Partnership revealed that children's development and experiences during the pandemic have been adversely affected. As part of our pledge to put children first we have launched this new app which provides a framework of activities intended to support and help families."

The app shows a range of activities which a child under five could do with their parents or guardians. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The cost of the project is £30,000 over two years and then £10,000 for every year onwards.

Julie McAllister, Early Years Adviser, in CYPES said: "I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in making this happen. We are so excited to be offering this opportunity to our young children and families, and look forward to meeting them, as they join in the 50 things journey."