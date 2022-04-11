Guernsey Police are urging motorists not to get behind the wheel after having a drink.

The warning comes as four people were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

The force underlined their zero-tolerance approach in a series of social media posts.

They wrote: "We’ve said it many times before, and we will say it many times again, but drink driving is totally unacceptable.

"It puts every other person out and about on the roads at the same time as you in danger.

"We'll continue to come down hard on drink drivers as we head into the summer, so don’t even consider it.

"The safe limit for drinking and driving is none, so don’t risk it."