House sparrow, goldfinch and starling top spots in Channel Islands birdwatch

The house sparrow took top spot in this year's RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

Nearly 1,000 people from across the Channel Islands took part with goldfinches and starlings also among the birds recorded most.

The wildlife survey is the largest of its kind in the world and saw more than 11 million birds counted across the British Isles.

Organisers say the results help give them a snapshot into how garden birds are doing.

The RSPB’s Chief Executive Beccy Speight said: "It’s been brilliant to see so many people taking part again this year, taking time out to watch and reconnect with birds and then generously submit their sightings to help RSPB scientists gain some insights."

