Hundreds of buses cancelled in Guernsey as staff shortages hit services

Hundreds of buses have been cancelled in Guernsey due to ongoing staffing pressures.

In total 49 daily services are not running between Monday 11 and Friday 15 April and none of the extra summer routes will go ahead either.

Bus operator CT Plus say they are still facing a significant driver shortage after nearly two years of struggling with recruitment.

They describe it as a 'perfect storm' due to European red tape seeing workers on the continent go elsewhere, older drivers retiring, hangover effects from the Covid pandemic and a wider shortage of workers in the UK.

To combat the problem the company have increased drivers' starting salary and unsocial hours pay in the hope more local people will consider a career on the buses.

Regional Director Kevin Hart said: "This means that a full-time bus driver could reasonably expect to earn £38,000 per year with a little bit of overtime.

"We want to make bus driving a much more attractive option for Guernsey residents, be that for people just starting out or those looking for a change of direction."

CT Plus are also speaking with the States of Guernsey to lower the bus driving age to 18 in line with the UK.

The company have apologised for the disruption and a full list of the cancelled services can be found here.