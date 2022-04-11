Tickets available for Jersey's million pound lottery today

People can buy tickets for the Jersey Hospice Care Million Pound Lottery from today (Monday 11 April).

Tickets cost £300 and can be bought from de Gruchy, or the Hospice fundraising shop in St Ouen from 10am.

The winning ticket will see the holder walk away with a top prize of £1m but there are also prizes for £100,000, £75,000, £50,000, £25,000 and five prizes of £10,000.

Money from tickets will help patients with life-limiting or life debilitating illnesses be cared for by Jersey Hospice Care.

People who buy tickets before 6pm on 31 May 2022 will be entered into the 'Early Bird' draw where they could win a £1,000 gift card for de Gruchy.

Tickets can be bought by adults aged 18 or over and who are permanent residents in Jersey.

The main draw will be on Friday 5 August.