Could you be a Guernsey castle keeper?

The States of Guernsey are looking to fill a particularly unique role and find a Castle Keeper.

As part of the job, they are looking for a cheerful person who will make visitors feel welcome.

The chosen candidate will work as a part of a team with other manual and administrative staff to look after the historic Castle Cornet - which has guarded Guernsey's harbour for 800 years.

What does the role entail?

The post holder will play an important part in the presentation and security of the site.The Castle Keeper makes sure that the grounds and gardens are maintained to the highest possible standards. This includes removing litter, painting accessible timber and iron work and gardening. Similar work at other historic sites managed by Culture & Heritage will also be required on a regular basis.They will also prepare and fire the noonday gun and other salutes.

How do I apply?

You can contact Helen Glencross - Head of Heritage Services on tel. 01481 220705 or email: helen.glencross@gov.gg

Applicants are advised to speak to Helen before applying.