Delays to Covid test results in Jersey

Some people in Jersey are having to wait longer for their PCR Covid test results.

The delay has been caused by technical issues in processing a small number of samples.

These tests are now being re-run and results should be sent out to those affected in the next 24 hours.

Anyone who has symptoms or has already tested positive from a lateral flow test (LFT) is being reminded to isolate until they get their PCR test result.

Those waiting for a result who do not have symptoms are being asked to take an LFT in the meantime and must isolate if positive.

Jersey's latest figures show just under 1,000 confirmed Covid cases.