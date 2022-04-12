Jersey Electricity plans major solar panel rollout to protect power and prices

Play Brightcove video

Ecologist John Pinel used to work extensively for Jersey's Government and tells ITV Channel about the importance of on-island solar panels

Jersey could soon generate ten times the amount of solar power if plans for a number of new ground-mounted panels are pushed through.

That is according to the island's electricity company which has been talking to local landowners about installing several solar farms.

They hope the move will allow Jersey to be less reliant on others for their energy and could help to stabilise prices.

Chris Ambler from Jersey Electricity said: "We believe the improvement in solar PV technology and the reduction in cost means that ground-mounted solar PV could play an increasing and valuable role as part of Jersey’s energy mix and sovereignty."

The announcement comes less than a year after France, who provide more than 90% of the island's power, threatened to cut off its electricity supply due to a dispute over fishing rights.

Chris added: "We understand islanders’ desire to be more energy independent by increasing local renewable electricity generation.

"Recent world events have also highlighted how rapidly threats to energy supplies can escalate and with it, volatility of wholesale energy prices."

Jersey currently creates around one million units of electricity a year from roof-based solar panels on places such as Jersey Dairy.

These ground projects could make another 10 million units a year.

Put together this is enough electricity to power more than 1,500 homes.

Jersey Electricity say no land would be lost from farming and the sites could be shared for other uses such as sheep grazing - with an initial four unnamed sites earmarked for development.